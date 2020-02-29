Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 358,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 291,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.50. 171,167,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,304,832. The stock has a market cap of $248.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

