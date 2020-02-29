Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 75,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,038. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.