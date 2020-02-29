Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Basf stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 756,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,485. Basf has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

