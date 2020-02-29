Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the January 30th total of 15,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Baytex Energy by 134.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 216,972 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Baytex Energy by 285.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 927,000 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE BTE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 2,447,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $483.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

