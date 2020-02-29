BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period. BG Staffing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 153,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BG Staffing in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.