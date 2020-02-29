BidaskClub Upgrades FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FRP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 32,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164. FRP has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

In other news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

