BidaskClub Upgrades FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of FRP stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 32,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164. FRP has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $472.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.
In other news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
