Bitcoin Private Trading Down 32.5% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Exrates. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $441,856.00 and $587.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00578851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00118945 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Nanex, Altcoin Trader and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

