Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 437,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,190. Blucora has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

