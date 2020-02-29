Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $40,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $12.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.11. 15,357,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,497. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $269.60 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

