BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.49

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 144263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

About BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

