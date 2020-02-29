Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

