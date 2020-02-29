Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.88

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 2498462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

