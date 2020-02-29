Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.40

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 64129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEDU. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

