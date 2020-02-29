Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $104.36. 3,048,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,134. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.