Brokerages Anticipate AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.28. AlarmCom also reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

ALRM stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. 559,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 603,061 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

