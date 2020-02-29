Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

PSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dawson James initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

PSTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 89,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.20.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

