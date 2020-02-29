Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.79 Million

Analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post sales of $232.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.95 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990.45 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,830,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,919. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $7,488,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

