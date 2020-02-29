Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Antero Resources posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 15,251,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,183,131. The stock has a market cap of $392.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

