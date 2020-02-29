Brokerages Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

CBL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.27.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,850,000 shares of company stock worth $2,012,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,569. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

