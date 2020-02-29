Brokerages Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $514,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $94,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. 135,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.