Brokerages Expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

MRNA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,246,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,396. Moderna has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

