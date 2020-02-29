Brokerages Set Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $138.56

Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CYBR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. 961,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,845. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

