Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT at $19.61

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,593. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

