CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. CAI International comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CAI International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CAI International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CAI International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAI. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

CAI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 195,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CAI International Inc has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

