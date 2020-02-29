CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. CAI International comprises approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CAI International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CAI International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CAI International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAI. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
CAI International Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
