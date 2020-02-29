Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 661,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 target price (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 720,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,209. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

