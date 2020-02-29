Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.41

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 92590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 74,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 519.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

