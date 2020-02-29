CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. 2,980,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after acquiring an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

