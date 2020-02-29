Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 571,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 30th total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1,135.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

CLS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 858,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

