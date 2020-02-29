Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.06

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 62988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $255,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 95.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 761.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

