Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 30th total of 451,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE CPF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 245,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,823. The company has a market capitalization of $682.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $30.82.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.