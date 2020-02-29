Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CINR traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

