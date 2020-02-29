Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CINR traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.
