Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.93. 80,186,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,501,828. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

