City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. City Office REIT updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.13-1.18 EPS.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $659.46 million, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.