CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,695 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.82. 4,751,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,429. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.18.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

