CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CMS traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

