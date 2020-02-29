CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.