CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,890,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the January 30th total of 26,470,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 8,744,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,002. The firm has a market cap of $968.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

