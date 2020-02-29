Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,130,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,182. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.