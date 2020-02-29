Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,060,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 863,534 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. 8,949,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,203. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

