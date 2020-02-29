Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CLNC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

