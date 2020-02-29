Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 464.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 30,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 325,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $8,156,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 677.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 323,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,185,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,121,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

