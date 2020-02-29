Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,185,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,121,707. The stock has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.