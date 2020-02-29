Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 30th total of 191,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 969,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

