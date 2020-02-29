Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $144,519,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,945,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 8,819,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,805. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.