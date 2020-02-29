Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 995,100 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CPS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 410,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $281.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Cooper-Standard will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

