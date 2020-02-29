Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 678,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after purchasing an additional 482,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,303 shares during the period. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,689,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 272,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. Johnson Rice began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

