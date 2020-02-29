Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 616,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 520,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CAAP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 286,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $721.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 144,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 82,881 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

