COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 1,579,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,791. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $756.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.35.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

