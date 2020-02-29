Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,090,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,080. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.79 and its 200-day moving average is $297.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

