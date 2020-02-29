CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,917 shares during the period. CRH Medical comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.55% of CRH Medical worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRH Medical by 6,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CRHM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,570. CRH Medical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.